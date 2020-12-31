Our Biggest Stories From The Longest and Shortest Year, 2020!

The year 2020 has been both very long and short for different people. Remember when we started the year with a lot of optimism, happy to be over 2019 that was supposed to be the worst year possible? We had no idea what the new year had in store for us.
In January, everything was going well, we made plans for 2020 and we were hopeful for what was to be a great year. Come February and the optimism continued, we shared love and made merry then March came and a could of worry came along with it.
The Coronavirus pandemic was upon us and we all scrambled to work from home, stay away from crowds and everything literally came to a standstill. Dark days those were, they were so dark that our biggest obsessions were making Dalgona coffee and DIY tasks all over the house.
As we walk down memory lane, we wanted to highlight some of the biggest stories that we have covered this year. These stories showcase both the good times and the tough times but the silver lining is that you are here, to look back, maybe laugh and say goodbye to a year that we’ll never forget and as someone on Twitter said, if there will ever be another Bible written, we better all be in it!
Use the slider below to go through the top 10 stories of the year:
With that, we would like to say a big thank you to you, for making us the most read tech blog in Kenya, just two years in. We promise to deliver better quality, more informative stories and to keep you engaged on everything consumer electronics in the coming year.
Happy New Year!
