Let’s talk about the truth. Let’s talk about feelings and secrets. One thing we know for sure is that they can hurt. Either when you’re giving or receiving them. Sometimes it’s hard to tell someone the truth. That’s where sites like Kubool come in. The possibility to anonymously tell someone what you really feel gives a sense of relief to the heavy chest. Let’s look at that and others you can use to take a load off.

Kubool is a free interactive anonymous messaging platform with a twist. Once you create your ‘Profile Link’ you can send it to your friends and see what they can anonymously tell you what they think of you.

Ladies, that #Kubool game you're playing is not for the faint hearted ones.😂😂😂😭 — Karash ✪ (@karagu_) March 22, 2020

There’s no way to find out who has sent you the message on Kubool. This app is an anonymous app, meaning that you will not get to know who is sending you messages. Neither can you find out if the message is true or not. It’s all up to how you take that message.

Many sites and videos will bait you into believing you can. The only way is to hack the system or post the message on social media and hope that those who spoke out can come clean.

The site is definitely not for the faint of hearted. Once you go in, best believe you’re up for some truth bombs. Some may be positive, some may be negative. Some will be downright evil and some will be lies. But that’s what you signed up for.

@kuboolapp Boys when they see a kubool link on a ladies TL… 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9TJTnwj114 — Wakili Louis🖋 (@WakiliLouis) March 23, 2020

Even without logging in, people can visit your Kubool profile and leave messages, anonymously. If they have logged in, messages are still anonymous by default. This is not the first and only anonymous messaging app.

There is an app called Kubool similar to Sarahah hahaha. Those apps end in premium tears 😂😂😂😂 — DASIAGO (@_dasiago) March 22, 2020

Remember Sarahah? It was probably the first and most popular anonymous messaging app. Unfortunately, it was brutal! Secrets were revealed, truths and lies were spread all over the place and hearts were broken. In the same light, many people started receiving death and rape threats on that same platform. Sarahah shut down after criticism in 2015, and Ask.fm was linked to several teen suicides in 2013.

Kubool is not the only site/app with these capabilities. Here are a few more you can try.

Anonymous texting allows you to send SMS and MMS privately. The app assigns random phone number for every conversation you have. They deliver an anonymous, user-friendly experience, via their private texting app with replies. You can send MMS photos from your gallery directly to your friend’s mobiles and receive instant replies.

This is a private messenger for private texts & calls from a burner line. Hide secret text messages, private call logs, and personal contacts from prying eyes. Everything is end-to-end encrypted on the CoverMe Private Messenger.• Make secure private phone calls with a private phone number

Send disappearing messages, recall sent messages

End-to-end encrypt all secret SMS & messages

Shake to lock personal private text messages

Private vault to hide photos, videos, passwords and any files

Disguise CoverMe with a mask app to hide all secrets and privacy

Curious Cat is an anonymous Q&A social networking site. Share your Curious Cat profile on any of your other networks to get everything started. Your followers can ask you anything they’ve always wanted to know. Answer questions your way, using gifs or photos and share them on your other networks