The Sony BRAVIA X800E series is not a new product as it was launched back in 2017. But that does not mean that it isn’t worth the attention now. In fact, you will be surprised to know that it is gaining some traction with users in Nairobi and beyond looking to research about it before purchasing it.

For that reason, we see it fit for you to know about the product. Launched three years ago, the X800E series was launched in three size variants, 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch. They are smart TVs with Wi-Fi certification. This is alongside a built-in Chromecast that gets you to install whatever streaming app you would require.

Of course, streaming content would require to have a stable wireless connection of not less than 10Mbps. You also get 3 USB ports and 1 HDMI port for connecting to any other external device. It houses an LED display which would be disappointing for those who are deep into high-quality content.

Luckily though, it comes in 4K UHD resolution which is one, not every TV comes in. To cover up, even more, the TV packs a whole lot of features to upscale content to the highest definition. This includes Live Color Technology, TRILUMINOS, Motionflow™ XR 240 (native 60 Hz).

The X800E’s audio is powered by Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround. Of course, not many Kenyans are ever satisfied with the plain sound of a television screen but it’s good to know the effort made by Sony.

Is the Sony X800E Worth Buying?

Honestly, with a TV in existence since 2017, you will obviously be missing a lot on most of the features that have been launched since then in later products. It’s like buying a flagship phone introduced two years ago, knowing well what kind of amazing alternatives there are now.

However, the price has gone down seeing that its value is not the same as it was in 2017. And that is why some will recline to buying a much cheaper 4K TV and sacrifice on some of the finer details.

For that, if you want it, here are some of the retail shops that you can inquire from around Nairobi:

Saruk Digital Solutions– Kes.105,000 for 49-inch

DealBora – Kes.90,000 for both 49 and 43-inch

Almiria– Kes.78,000 for 43-inch

Kenyatronics– Kes.78,750 for 43-inch

Technuggets– Kes.93,000 for 43-inch, Kes.125,000 for 49-inch, Kes.165,000 for 55-inch

Price In Kenya– Kes.105,000 for 49-inch

*You can also check the product at Sony’s authorised stores whose price might vary from the ones mentioned above.