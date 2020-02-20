How To Set Up Your Android TV For The First Time

Setting up your Android TV can be a bit of a hassle even with the user manuals in place. But considering the huge amount of information on those papers, we thought we could make it clearer for you.

Before you start

Check that you have: A Wi-Fi Internet connection

A Google Account

If your TV doesn’t have Android TV built in, you’ll need: An external device with Android

One TV or monitor that has HDMI ports and supports HDCP

One HDMI cable

Step 1: Connect your Android TV

If Android is built into your TV, plug it into a socket and turn it on, then skip to step 2.

If you have a separate Android TV device, you’ll need to connect it to your TV monitor: