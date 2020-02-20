How To Set Up Your Android TV For The First Time

Setting up your Android TV can be a bit of a hassle even with the user manuals in place. But considering the huge amount of information on those papers, we thought we could make it clearer for you.
Before you start
If your TV doesn’t have Android TV built in, you’ll need:
- An external device with Android
- One TV or monitor that has HDMI ports and supports HDCP
- One HDMI cable
Step 1: Connect your Android TV
If Android is built into your TV, plug it into a socket and turn it on, then skip to step 2.
If you have a separate Android TV device, you’ll need to connect it to your TV monitor:
- Turn off your TV or monitor.
- Connect your Android device to your TV or monitor with the HDMI cable.
- Plug your device into a socket.
Step 2: Pair your remote
- Turn on your TV or monitor.
- To select the right input for your device, press the Source or Input. You should find an image of a TV, a remote and a timer.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to pair your remote.
When the remote connects to the TV, you’ll see a tick mark on the screen. If it doesn’t connect right away, try Step 3 again.
Step 3: Set up your Android TV
There are 3 options to set up your TV:
- Quick Start using an Android phone
- Set up with your remote
- Set up with a phone or computer
If you haven’t already, choose a language before starting the sign-up process.
Set up with Quick Start
- When your TV says, ‘Quickly set up your TV with your Android phone?’ use your remote to choose to Continue or Yes.
- If you don’t have an Android phone, select one of the other setup options below.
- On your Android phone, open the pre-installed Google app.
- Type or say ‘set up my device’.
- Follow the instructions on your phone until you see a code. Make sure that the same code appears on your TV.
- On your phone, tap the name of your TV when it appears.
To finish setup, follow the instructions on your TV.
Note: Your TV will automatically sign in to your Google Account and connect to the same Wi-Fi as your phone.
