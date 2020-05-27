Use This Simple Home Remedy To Clean Your Showerhead

It must be getting boring in the house because I’m realizing how dirty the roof is…I kid… However, I did notice my showerhead gives off much less water than it should, so I decided to clean it. This is how I think it can be done best.

How To Clean Your Showerhead

Why does your shower head clog?

Hard water has high levels of dissolved solids — primarily calcium and magnesium, according to the Water Quality Association. Over time, these chemicals bond with the metal and plastic in your showerhead, causing a buildup that appears as crusty bits around the water spouts. So, let’s clean it.

First, gather your supplies.

A polythene bag/Ziploc bag, a rubber band and a cleaning solution. For the cleaning solution, you’ll need a 50/50 solution of white vinegar and shower water. The solution should be able to resolve this.

Then soak the dirt away.

Fill the bag halfway with white vinegar, then insert the showerhead into the bag. Secure it with the rubber band or bands, then gently turn on the water to the shower just enough to fill the bag the rest of the way and mix up the solution. Whatever you do, don’t turn the shower on full-blast. The sudden pressure may launch the plastic bag across your bathroom. Turn it off and then set a timer for 60 minutes.

Finally, rinse and wipe it off.

Pour out the solution spill and throw away the bag. Wipe down your shower head with a damp cloth. If for some reason it’s not as clean as you would want it, repeat this process.