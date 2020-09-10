Infinix X1 Smart TV Launches in Kenya Starting From KES 19,500

After weeks of waiting, smartphone company Infinix has finally its new X1 smart TV in Africa and particularly the Kenyan market. This new TV is powered by Android that Infinix promises to offer a high-quality viewing experience and good functionality thanks to AIoT technology.

Owners of the TV will be lucky enough to install various streaming apps of their choices as it features an in-built Chromecast. According to Infinix, music streaming will also be possible since the X1 comes preloaded with Bomplay Music.

The TV’s display features minimal bezels giving it a bigger screen-to-body-ratio. Build quality is also solid enough since the back panel is made of metal with a slim look.

As for sound quality, Infinix X1 TV comes with the 24W high-quality speakers (for 43-inch) and supports Dolby Audio and AAC sound effects. The TV also packs AIoT-based feature for screen projection, so that you can project interesting stuff like YouTube videos from your smartphone or PC to the TV screen and share them with others.

This feature will turn the TV screen of X1 into an extended display of your smartphone or PC with the Infinix Life app based on protocols such as DLNA, AirPlay, and Chromecast so that you can interact with and switch between different screens seamlessly for a better experience of working, gaming or entertainment.

The X1 smart TV will retail in Kenyan stores in two size variants; 32 inches going for KES 19,490 and 43 inches selling at KES 31,990. Both models will also be covered by a guarantee policy of up to 24 months.