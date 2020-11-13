Diwali, the festival of lights, sweets, gifts, happiness and joy with friends and family is here. With the festive season fast approaching, now is time to start planning for your gifts, presents and giveaways. Kitchen and home appliances are a terrific investment as they are convenient and easy to use devices that will save you time and energy accomplishing household tasks.

We have made your task easier for ‘smart’ gifting ideas to bestow upon your loved ones by curating the best Ramtons home gadgets and appliances that are ideal Diwali gifts! Whether for cooking, washing, cleaning or any other essential chore, these appliances will be extremely helpful to make the life of your recipient a breeze. Read on and make a confident choice of gifting some of the best home and kitchen appliances to your friends and family and see the glee on their faces.

Standing cookers

The Ramtons range of standing cookers has all the features of integrated ovens. Still, they are budget-friendly and easier to install, making them perfect for people who rent their apartments. They will assist with preparing a wide variety of dishes with ease and help you show off your “MasterChef” skills from within the comforts of your home. Ramtons standing cookers offer you the best of both worlds; an instant fire from the gas hobs will give you complete control over everything you heat, and the oven offers consistent temperatures needed for perfectly baked recipes.

Refrigerators

If you plan to upgrade your kitchen or gift someone this Diwali, the Ramtons range of fridge appliances boasts many smart features and are packed with the latest innovations. This range includes double-door, side-by-side and combi refrigerators as well as DirectCool and NoFrost fridges. From large models for impressive storage capacity to small fridges that maximize on space, you will definitely find something amazing that will fit your gifting budget and kitchen space.

Washing machines

Ramtons washing machines are designed with convenience and energy efficiency in mind that allow laundry to be done more efficiently than ever. They offer a wide selection of washer & dryer machines like single and twin tub washing machines, front load and top load washing machines, automatic and semi-automatic machines to save you time and money. With a large capacity, these washing machines let you wash large loads conveniently at one go.

Vacuum cleaner

Diwali has a traditional custom where the houses are cleaned to welcome prosperity and wealth. You can gift yourself a vacuum cleaner, which can come handy in cleaning furniture, cupboards, curtains, books, shelves, computers, cars, fans and floors. Vacuum cleaners pull up dirt and dust easily, which makes cleaning floors & carpets easier. Their nozzles can also penetrate those impossible-to-reach spaces.

Microwaves

Microwave ovens are an integral element of modern kitchens. They offer some great benefits to their users. Considering all the innovative features that can help you in your cooking, it can be a very thoughtful gift to present someone this Diwali. Ramtons range of microwave ovens will work just perfect for gifting! They have normal microwave ovens, convection ovens and microwave grills in their collection with manual or digital displays and controls.

