Infinix X1 TVs Expected To Launch in Kenya in 32″ and 43″ Variants

Smartphone companies like OnePlus, Nokia and Huawei have been famously moving to the world of TVs.

Evidently, the TV business has proven to be booming with panel sizes increasing as prices go lower. This sort of contradicts the traditional industry players that have been selling their TV screens at really high prices.

Unluckily, the Kenyan market hasn’t been receiving these TVs. For brands that are regulars the market e.g Huawei and Nokia, it is unfortunate that we haven’t received any of their new TVs. It is just the other day when Syinix decided to launch its Android TVs in the market for the first time.

Well, it has now been reported that Infinix wishes to be different by launching its smart TV in Kenya. Dubbed Infinix X1, the TV is expected to launch on September 7 with a wide array of features.

It will come in two size variants; 32 inches and 43 inches. This could be interesting considering Kenya’s high demand for 32-inch TVs. Generally, 32-inch TVs are known to be affordable so we should expect Infinix to use a similar route.

Infinix says the TVs will provide young consumers with an “Elegant” and “Intelligent” viewing experience. They are expected to run on Android TV OS, so we should expect features like in-built Chromecast and a variety of apps.

Additionally, the TVs are expected to launch alongside the new Infinix Zero 8 smartphone. The company also noted that there will be an app that will enable easier, faster communication between the phone and the TV.

Everything else to do with the resolution and HDR support will have to wait till the TVs launch.