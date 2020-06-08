Would You Buy an OPPO Smart TV in Kenya?

After weeks of speculation, OPPO has officially confirmed that it is working on its first smart TV expected to launch later this year. This was made clear by OPPO’s executive who reportedly said this to a Chinese website.

The news came as the company was also announcing plans to expand its portfolio beyond just smartphones. In his statement, the executive also said that the company is working on its Internet of Things (IoT) vision that will create a multi-terminal, cross-scenario smart life.

This will be the company’s first entry into the world of smart TVs that have been attracting a number of rival tech companies. OPPO will now be joining the likes of Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola and Nokia who also launched their smart TVs quite recently.

Unfortunately, nothing has been revealed about the TV so it is a matter of waiting for the company to give out more with time. It also seems like OPPO has done a pretty good job in keeping the details close to the chest as no leaks have been shared until now.

Being a smart TV, it is obvious that the TV will come running on Android and therefore run a number of Google services including Google Assistant voice control. It is also expected that the TV will pack a number of features available on OnePlus and Samsung TVs. Everything else could be revealed later just before its launch…fingers crossed.

We would also love to see the TV launch beyond its home market and hopefully come to the Kenyan market. Its success will obviously depend highly on the TV’s specs and the price.

The Chinese company had also launched its first wireless earbuds dubbed Enco W31 in the country, which have surprisingly received positive feedback. Additionally, OPPO’s new smartwatch was also unveiled globally with a curved AMOLED display, which looks erringly similar to the Apple Watch.