OPPO A92 Launches in Kenya Alongside Company’s First Wireless Earbuds

Image courtesy Soko Directory
OPPO Kenya looks to add another smartphone into its portfolio with today’s announcement of the A92 device at a KES 30,000 starting price. A number of smartphones on the mid-price range have come in packing a decent set of specifications and so does the OPPO A92.
The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 ratio. On the top left corner sits a 16MP hole-punch selfie camera that is able to shoot videos at 1080p resolution. Right behind lays a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP Black and White lens.
The phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor alongside 8GB of RAM. All your files can then be stored in 128GB internal storage.
OPPO Kenya PR & Communication Manager Muthoni Wachira said, “OPPO’s A Series has collected impressive popularity since its debut. The OPPO A92’s launch is to further serve the young group with a versatile and powerful product designed in trendy style and most updated tech features.”
Additionally, users will be lucky to have a huge 5000mAh battery. Charging it is via a USB Type C with 18W support. The company did also launch its first wireless earphones in the Kenyan market alongside the phone. Dubbed the Enco W31, the earbuds are already selling in stores at KES 8000 with the promise of decent sound quality.
It will be interesting to see how much competition the earphones bring in to its rivals in the market including the ones from Huawei, Xiaomi and Samsung.
Comments