OPPO A92 Launches in Kenya Alongside Company’s First Wireless Earbuds

OPPO Kenya looks to add another smartphone into its portfolio with today’s announcement of the A92 device at a KES 30,000 starting price. A number of smartphones on the mid-price range have come in packing a decent set of specifications and so does the OPPO A92.

The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 ratio. On the top left corner sits a 16MP hole-punch selfie camera that is able to shoot videos at 1080p resolution. Right behind lays a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP Black and White lens.

The phone comes powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor alongside 8GB of RAM. All your files can then be stored in 128GB internal storage.