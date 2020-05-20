When it comes to smartphone photography, we have three types of people; Those who think that their cameras are good, those who only care about the selfie camera and those that nitpick and ensure they get a better than decent camera for whatever price.

OPPO as a brand had been known to offer good cameras on their phones and sometimes that goes over and above to become “great”. Their latest entrant into the Kenyan market is the OPPO Reno 3 and it comes packed with some neat camera tricks up its sleeves.

Before we get into the capabilities of the OPPO Reno 3, let’s go through the specifications of the camera:

Main Camera

48 MP Main

13 MP 2x Zoom

8 MP Ultrawide

2 MP Monochrome

Back Camera

44 MP wide

So, the camera has a number of modes with the most prominent ones being beauty, zoom, night, bokeh and wide-angle. The rest are extras that majority will not put to use but it’s actually nice to have for when you want to use them such as the AR mode.

We did test the camera under different conditions to see how it would fare through and these are the results we got:

Zoom Lens

Portrait Shots

Night Mode

Selfies

Other shots

Conclusion

From our test, we conclude that the OPPO Reno 3 does meet our expectations of what a camera phone should be. We did face issues with the portrait mode – both for the main and the selfie camera but that’s just about it.

Surprisingly, the wide-angle lens and the night mode did really well and left us impressed. If you are looking to get a Camera phone and the OPPO Reno 3 is withing your budget, then you should definitely consider getting it.

Check out our full review of the OPPO Reno 3.