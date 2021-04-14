logo

Some of The Best Fridges You Can Buy in Kenya Under 60K

If you are here, it means you are looking for a good budget fridge. Well, in this article, we have compiled a few of the best fridges you can buy in Kenya for you to pick from and brighten up your kitchen.

Fridges in Kenya Under 60K

Samsung Top Mount Freezer Refrigerator

  • Total(Liter) 231 
  • Weight(kg) 52 
  • Width(mm) 555 
  • Depth (mm) 637 
  • Case Height (mm) 1,545 
  • Gross Total(Liter) 251 
  • No Frost
  • All-round cooling
  • Multi-flow

KES 58,995

Ramtons Double Door Refrigerator

  • 252 litre capacity
  • Double-door fridge
  • Transparent shelves

KES 56,000

SAMSUNG DOUBLE DOOR FRIDGE

  • Samsung 203 Litres Double Door Fridge
  • No Frost Double Door
  • Dura cool technology
  • Digital inverter compressor (10-year warranty)
  • Stabilizer free operation
  • LED lighting
  • Fresh Vegetable box
  • Tampered glass shelves

Price: KES 48,999

MIDEA DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR

  • 222 litres
  • Double Door, No Frost
  • Direct Cool
  • VCM Stainless Steel
  • Twist Ice Maker
  • Glass shelves, Recessed handle
  • 1-year warranty

Price: KES 44,900

LG ONE DOOR REFRIGERATOR

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Large Capacity Freezer with same Exterior Size
  • Moist Balance Crisper
  • Big Vegetable Box
  • Semi-Auto Defrost

Price: KES 40,995

Side note:

Buying a fridge can be quite a task. It all really depends on what it is you are looking for, your budget and the size of your kitchen.

Choosing between fridges can be hard but we’ve got you and yours in mind.

For one, if you have the money to spend, well then, you should have no problem buying the 500K fridge on the market.

But if you don’t, there’s some pocket friendly fridges we’ve listed above to help you out.

