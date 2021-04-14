Some of The Best Fridges You Can Buy in Kenya Under 60K

SAMSUNG DOUBLE DOOR FRIDGE

Samsung 203 Litres Double Door Fridge

No Frost Double Door

Dura cool technology

Digital inverter compressor (10-year warranty)

Stabilizer free operation

LED lighting

Fresh Vegetable box

Tampered glass shelves

Price: KES 48,999

MIDEA DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR

222 litres

Double Door, No Frost

Direct Cool

VCM Stainless Steel

Twist Ice Maker

Glass shelves, Recessed handle

1-year warranty

Price: KES 44,900

LG ONE DOOR REFRIGERATOR

Smart Inverter Compressor

Large Capacity Freezer with same Exterior Size

Moist Balance Crisper

Big Vegetable Box

Semi-Auto Defrost

Price: KES 40,995

Side note:

Buying a fridge can be quite a task. It all really depends on what it is you are looking for, your budget and the size of your kitchen.

Choosing between fridges can be hard but we’ve got you and yours in mind.

For one, if you have the money to spend, well then, you should have no problem buying the 500K fridge on the market.

But if you don’t, there’s some pocket friendly fridges we’ve listed above to help you out.