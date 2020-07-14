Some of The Best Fridges You Can Buy in Kenya Under 50K

Home TechKitchen

Fridge
Buying a fridge can be quite a task. It all really depends on what it is you are looking for, your budget and the size of your kitchen. Choosing between fridges can be hard but we’ve gatchu.
Thankfully, if you have the money to spend, well then, you should have no problem buying the 500K fridge on the market. However, since you are here, it means you are looking for a good budget fridge.
Well, we have compiled a few different fridges for you to pick from and brighten up your kitchen.

Fridges Under 50K

Samsung Double Door Fridge

Fridges

  • Samsung 203 Litres Double Door Fridge
  • No Frost Double Door
  • Dura cool technology
  • Digital inverter compressor (10-year warranty)
  • Stabilizer free operation
  • LED lighting
  • Fresh Vegetable box
  • Tampered glass shelves

Price: KES 48,999

Midea Double Door Refrigerator

Fridges

  • 222 litres
  • Double Door, No Frost
  • Direct Cool
  • VCM Stainless Steel
  • Twist Ice Maker
  • Glass shelves, Recessed handle
  • 1-year warranty

Price: KES 44,900

LG ONE DOOR REFRIGERATOR

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Large Capacity Freezer with same Exterior Size
  • Moist Balance Crisper
  • Big Vegetable Box
  • Semi-Auto Defrost

Price: KES 40,995

VON Refridgerator

  • 138L Double door refrigerator
  • Direct cooling
  • Freezer compartment with a flip lid
  • Vegetable box
  • Adjustable glass shelves
  • Transparent door racks
  • Recessed handle design
  • External condenser (better cooling efficiency)
  • Lock and key
  • Egg & Ice tray provided
  • Silver finish
Price: KES 23,995

Ramtons Single-door Refrigerator

Fridges

  • 165 Litres
  • Single door.
  • Direct cool.
  • Wire tray shelves
  • Can holder
  • Vegetable box
  • Titan silver

Price: KES 29,794

