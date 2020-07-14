Some of The Best Fridges You Can Buy in Kenya Under 50K

Buying a fridge can be quite a task. It all really depends on what it is you are looking for, your budget and the size of your kitchen. Choosing between fridges can be hard but we’ve gatchu.
Thankfully, if you have the money to spend, well then, you should have no problem buying the 500K fridge on the market. However, since you are here, it means you are looking for a good budget fridge.
Well, we have compiled a few different fridges for you to pick from and brighten up your kitchen.
Fridges Under 50K
Samsung Double Door Fridge
- Samsung 203 Litres Double Door Fridge
- No Frost Double Door
- Dura cool technology
- Digital inverter compressor (10-year warranty)
- Stabilizer free operation
- LED lighting
- Fresh Vegetable box
- Tampered glass shelves
Midea Double Door Refrigerator
- 222 litres
- Double Door, No Frost
- Direct Cool
- VCM Stainless Steel
- Twist Ice Maker
- Glass shelves, Recessed handle
- 1-year warranty
Price: KES 44,900
LG ONE DOOR REFRIGERATOR
- Smart Inverter Compressor
- Large Capacity Freezer with same Exterior Size
- Moist Balance Crisper
- Big Vegetable Box
- Semi-Auto Defrost
Price: KES 40,995
VON Refridgerator
- 138L Double door refrigerator
- Direct cooling
- Freezer compartment with a flip lid
- Vegetable box
- Adjustable glass shelves
- Transparent door racks
- Recessed handle design
- External condenser (better cooling efficiency)
- Lock and key
- Egg & Ice tray provided
- Silver finish
Ramtons Single-door Refrigerator
- 165 Litres
- Single door.
- Direct cool.
- Wire tray shelves
- Can holder
- Vegetable box
- Titan silver
Comments