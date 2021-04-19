The New Home Appliances Launched In Kenya (Early 2021 Edition)

Buying the necessary home appliances can be the difference that changes your house into a home. Getting the right Fridge, TV, and even sound bar can turn your house into the cozy home no one wants to leave. As we all know, no matter what they say about old being gold, in tech, the newer version always seems better. So let’s take a loo at some of the new home appliances launched in Kenya in 2021.

First up is the new line of smart fridges from LG.

LG InstaView French Door (Matte Black)

Key Specifications & Features

Capacity: 570L

Dimensions: 835 x 1787 x 734 mm

Inverter Linear Compressor

Total No Frost with Nature Fresh

Hygiene Fresh+ and Fresh Balancer

Smart ThinQ

Price: KES 274,995

Where To Buy

LG Brand Shops at LG Brand shops at Kenrail Towers- Westlands, Garden City Thika Road, Adlife, Mombasa Carrefour supermarkets Naivas supermarkets LG Online shop

InstaView Door-in-Door (Platinum Silver)

Key Specifications & Features

Capacity: 668L

Dimensions: 912 x 1790 x 738 mm

Inverter Linear Compressor

Total No Frost with Nature Fresh

Hygiene Fresh+

Fresh Balancer

Smart ThinQ

Price: KES 299,995

Where To Buy

Next, let’s take a look at Canon’s latest printers

Canon PIXMA TS3340