The New Home Appliances Launched In Kenya (Early 2021 Edition)

Buying the necessary home appliances can be the difference that changes your house into a home. Getting the right Fridge, TV, and even sound bar can turn your house into the cozy home no one wants to leave. As we all know, no matter what they say about old being gold, in tech, the newer version always seems better. So let’s take a loo at some of the new home appliances launched in Kenya in 2021.
Home Appliances: Kenya Early 2021 Edition
First up is the new line of smart fridges from LG.
LG InstaView French Door (Matte Black)
Key Specifications & Features
- Capacity: 570L
- Dimensions: 835 x 1787 x 734 mm
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- Total No Frost with Nature Fresh
- Hygiene Fresh+ and Fresh Balancer
- Smart ThinQ
Price: KES 274,995
Where To Buy
- LG Brand Shops at LG Brand shops at Kenrail Towers- Westlands, Garden City Thika Road, Adlife, Mombasa
- Carrefour supermarkets
- Naivas supermarkets
- LG Online shop
InstaView Door-in-Door (Platinum Silver)
Key Specifications & Features
- Capacity: 668L
- Dimensions: 912 x 1790 x 738 mm
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- Total No Frost with Nature Fresh
- Hygiene Fresh+
- Fresh Balancer
- Smart ThinQ
Price: KES 299,995
Where To Buy
- LG Brand Shops at LG Brand shops at Kenrail Towers- Westlands, Garden City Thika Road, Adlife, Mombasa
- Carrefour supermarkets
- Naivas supermarkets
- LG Online shop
Next, let’s take a look at Canon’s latest printers
Canon PIXMA TS3340
- Convenient quality
- FINE cartridges with XL options
- Effortless connectivity
- Canon PRINT app, AirPrint (iOS) and Mopria (Android), PIXMA Cloud Link via the Canon PRINT app*
- 1.5” LCD
- Auto on/off feature
- Sharp document text
- Borderless photos up to 5”x7″,
- Print Resolution Up to 4800 1 x 1200 dpi
- Chrome OS, Windows 10、Windows 8.1、Windows 7 SP1
- iOS, Android, Windows 10 Mobile
Price: About KES 10,000. Ask for quote here.
Comments