This LG TV Transforms From a Flat Screen To a Curved One

LG Electronics is one of the few companies that has been aggressive when it comes to creating futuristic TV displays. This can be proven by the rollable OLED-R TV that was the first of its kind. Now, the firm has come up with another that can pretty much morph into whatever form factor you want.

The latest prototype from LG Display is a 48-inch flexible OLED panel that can be bent for gaming or flattened for watching TV. This unit is actually not the first as LG had shown off a similar bendable TV prototype before. This model, though, might very well be close to production as it is expected to be presented at this year’s virtual CES.

The 48-inch TV has the potential to offer immersive benefits of a curved screen for gamers without forcing one to live with a curved screen’s that has its own downsides. LG already released a short video demonstrating the panel in action.

LG Display insists that the new TV is meant to benefit gamers the most as it can bend with a radius of up to 1,000mm. Its features a high refresh rate of 120Hz, a variable refresh range that goes from 40Hz to 120Hz with a response time of 0.1 milliseconds. This would be really helpful for next-gen consoles that demand displays of high quality if gamers wish to have the full experience.

It is also able to vibrate its screen to produce sound. This is a technique that LG Display has previously integrated with its flat panels.

This year might be very special for the firm as it will be showcasing a range of use cases for its transparent OLED displays as well at CES 2021.