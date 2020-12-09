LG Reveals Plans To Build A Transparent OLED Automatic Door

LG Electronics is one electronics company known for going beyond regular form factors and the past few years have proven the firm’s true ambitions of having futuristic products.

The company has now announced its plans of developing a bizarre yet interesting door that would come in handy for businesses across the world. LG has partnered with Swedish manufacturer ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems to build a screen-like OLED automatic door.

The new product will involve LG’s Transparent OLED signage and SuperSign software-based integrated content management solution with the automated glass sliding doors of ASSA ABLOY to deliver a transparent product.

LG’s part will be to ensure that the door has an impressive output. This will be done possible through LG’s WRGB technology that will provide self-lighting OLED pixels to reproduce accurate colours with exceptional brightness and high contrast.

The Transparent OLED technology will also be expandable and easily customisable for a variety of doors and entranceways.

“LG, the leader in next-generation digital signage, and ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, the global leader in automated sliding doors, are working together to create an exciting, new digital environment,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our previous large-size transparent OLED displays, which can be found around the globe, proved that transparent OLEDs were a very effective medium and we’re now taking that to a whole new level.”

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Christopher Norbye, executive vice president and head of Entrance Systems Division at ASSA ABLOY. “I am really proud that we, together with LG, can offer our customers this ground-breaking product with the new transparent OLED automatic sliding door. It will put our customers in the forefront providing them with a fantastic new solution when it comes to customizing brand and customer experiences.”