Here Are Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers You Can Get in Various Kenyan Stores

A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra,
Image Courtesy REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko - RC2HQE9QM0PQ
The COVID-19 still roars across the globe as more and more people continue to test positive. Kenya just confirmed 8 more cases as of 22nd March. And even as we continue to do whatever we can to reduce its spread, you cannot help but worry what the future holds in terms of health.

We all want to be healthy in the midst of this crisis and our families to be safe. Of course, that means that we all get to be as hygienic as possible as advised by various world health authorities.

But you can also get to evaluate your health on a daily basis while at home. Other than just stocking up on hand sanitizers and soaps, you can get also non-contact infrared thermometers.

By now, you must have seen them being used in a couple of establishments on visitors. You can also purchase one and have it readily available at home. Observing your body temperature or that of your loved ones would be helpful in identifying any of the symptoms of the virus.

The main benefit that also comes with using such a tool is high levels of hygiene as you don’t need to be in contact with the patient in question. This is different from the traditional thermometer that needs to be in someone’s mouth or armpit in order to get accurate measurements.

So, here is a couple of them that you can get in both retail and online stores across the country.

 

Leting GM320 Thermometer- KES 1,500

Leting GM320

Image courtesy Kilimall

– LCD digital display 

– Celsius and Fahrenheit switchable.

– Suitable for surfaces eg. hot water pipes and cooking objects 

Buy from Kilimall

 

Mestek IR01D digital thermometer and humidity meter- KES 2,547

mestek-infrared thermometers

Image courtesy

– 12points temperature test area indicate

-Full view VA colour screen 

-IR01D range temperature is 50-800 degrees Celcius with a hygrometer

-Easy to set maximum/minimum temperature

Buy from Jumia
CYTLTB 03 thermometer- KES 4,700

CYTLB infrared thermometer

– LCD digital display 

– 1-15 cm measuring distance 

– ABS plastic, therefore lightweight

Buy from Alibaba

 

Xiaomi Mijia iHealth infrared thermometer- KES 5,000

Original-Xiaomi-Mijia-iHealth-Infrared-thermometer

– LCD digital display 

– Lightweight

– ±0.2℃ measuring accuracy 

But from Alibaba

 

Exergen GE840SE0N – KES 8,000

Exergen infrared thermometer

– Backlight LCD display 

– Plastic, lightweight 

– Body Temperature Measurement: 32.0-43°C / 90-109.4°F  

Buy from Jumia

