The curfew and lockdown in Kenya has given most of us a chance to try out new things and that includes cooking and baking. Now if only there was a device you could use for these… Yes, you guessed it, Cooker Ovens! Here are some of the best cooker ovens you can buy in Kenya for under KES 30K.

Cooker Ovens Under KES 30K in Kenya

**Click on the titles for more information.