LG Opens Up New Brand Shop in Nairobi To Boost Sales

LG Electronics has opened its fourth official brand shop in partnership in Kenya with its authorised distributor Opalnet Limited. According to the company, this is a response to the growing consumer demand for smart electronics and appliance in the country.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim added that the growing demand for LG products is associated with an increase in disposable income mostly in the middle-class.

This would be reiterated by previous reports that stated about KES 8Bn spent by Kenyans in purchasing smart gadgets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This brand shop is a showcase of our commitment to redefining retail standards in Kenya which we see as having great growth potential for LG. Furthermore, we strongly believe that recently introduced Extended Producer Responsibility Regulations Bill has encouraged the setup of smart homes and uptake in smart electronics and appliances that support the internet of things which LG strongly supports,” said Mr Kim.

The new outlet is located at AdLife Plaza Buiding in Nairobi Kilimani Area operated by Opalnet. The shop will sell all of LG’s popular electronic household products including some of the recently launched. This consists of those equipped with Smart ThinQ and AI technology.

“In the last months, we have seen an increase in the purchase of the LG TWINWASH™ washing machines, the LG OLED televisions and NanoCell television. Most of our customers visiting our dealers and retail outlets seeking electronics that will bring the cinemalike experience in their homes awhile minimizing physical contact” said Opalnet’s Managing Director Rakesh Singh.