Zuku Now Claims To Have The Fastest Internet Package Offering 500Mbps

In an announcement yesterday, Wanachi-owned Zuku announced what it claims is the fastest internet speeds package in Kenya at 500Mbps.

Zuku 500Mbps Package

This new package is said to be available under Zuku’s Triple Play 500 Mbps package. This is the bouquet of three services for the price of one.

According to Zuku, customers will enjoy access to

500Mbps in internet speeds Access to Digital TV channels Access to home telephony at KES. 2 a minute, under one package.

However, this is yet to be confirmed. This is because their website currently does not list the 500Mbps package. Safaricom’s highest speed offering for Home Fibre, as is listed on their website, is currently only 40Mbps.

More Surprises

It’s honestly been a long time coming seeing as Safaricom did it almost immediately but… whatever. To celebrate the introduction of Zuku Fiber 500Mbps Triple Play package Zuku says it will also be upgrading the speeds of its packages.

They will upgrade it to twice the current speed in a high-speed campaign dubbed “Twice the Speed X 2”. This means the popular Triple Play packages offered by Zuku Fiber will now be

10Mbps at only Ksh 2,799

20Mbps at only Ksh 4,199

60Mbps at only Ksh 5,299.

Other high-speed Triple Play packages also available are 100Mbps, 200Mbps and the fastest speed in Kenya 500Mbps.

Just to reiterate, Zuku’s 500Mbps claim cannot be ascertained. Most of us do not have access to their service. I guess we just have to trust the process.