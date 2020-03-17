Safaricom Doubles Home Fibre Speeds For Current Customers

The current COVID-19 situation has the world on its knees and definitely no one is happy about it. Kenya just officially had its fourth case of the virus. And with the current speed that it is spreading, we are all encouraged to do our best in fighting it.

This has forced us to forcefully but willingly adapt to the work-from-home structure that many workers in Nairobi are still trying to adapt. Fortunately, though, it seems a number of companies including telcos are willing to make people’s experience much better. Just yesterday, all the mobile money platforms waived their transaction charges for the next three months. This is in a bid to enforce the government’s wish to reduce direct cash transactions.

Safaricom Home Fibre

And just now, Safaricom has even more great news for its mobile money and Safaricom home fibre users. Announced a few moments ago, the company will be doubling its internet speeds for all its respective Home Fibre packages. This is of course at no extra charges, meaning you will continue paying your normal fees but for a much faster connection.

5Mbps users will now have 10 Mbps and 10Mbps double that and so on. This is obviously a goodwill initiative for many workers who are currently working from home and might need better internet connection than what they have.

Zero Rated Medical Paybill

Furthermore, all hospital pay bill transactions will be totally free of charge no matter the amount. It is obviously different from yesterday’s news but still even better with the medical sector now busy in trying to fight the coronavirus to the best of their ability. This will apply for both private and public hospitals as well as clinics.

The above-mentioned changes take effect immediately and will run until further notice, according to the telco. All in all, it will be great news for all users.