M-PESA Transactions To Be Free Following Coronavirus Outbreak

There’s a lot to be scared about during these trying times but conducting transactions on M-PESA will not be one of them.

After President Kenyatta’s initiative announced yesterday to deepen mobile money usage, Safaricom is now making ways to strengthen it now.

This comes through the company’s announcement today make any transactions worth less than KES 1000 completely free for the next 90 days, starting March 17th.

This is also alongside increasing maximum M-PESA transaction limit from KES 140,000 to KES 300,000.

This is in a bid to ensure subscribers are able to transact more readily on a daily basis now that physical contact with actual money increases the risk of spreading the pandemic even further.

This comes after an order by the Central Bank of Kenya to raise the transaction limits as well as waive the transaction charges.

Safaricom is also working with the government by providing a call centre and integrating a toll-free line 719 which has been set up by the National Emergency Response Committee to support Kenyans in understanding how to prevent and manage suspected coronavirus cases. all calls to 719 will be free.

So, as much as there are lots of reasons to be worried about the ongoing pandemic, it is good to see various companies co-operate with the government to fight the spread of the virus.