Hotpoint Appliances Open Largest Electronics Outlet in East Africa

Widely known for their home appliances, Hotpoint Appliances has opened the largest electronics outlet in East Africa. The company has announced the opening of this new store at Sarit Centre.

Hotpoint Appliances New Outlet

The store is apparently 17,000 square feet and builds on the existing retail store they already had at the same mall. The store offers a range of products from leading brands including:

LG

Samsung

Nutribullet

Bosch

Ariston

Kenwood

Delonghi

Von

Beurer

Hotpoint Appliances Limited Managing Director, Mr. Shailesh R. Kanani had this to say:

“The revamped store will offer customers from all segments a unique experience. Here, they can buy and receive consultation on appliances that best suit their lifestyle. This store has been designed around our customer’s lifestyle by providing a unique opportunity to experience the products.”

These features include

A sound room: Where customers can test the sound and picture quality of audio and TV electronics.

A live cooking station

Areas where brands can showcase their latest technology with AI.

The company also state that they will additionally offer giveaways, discounts, and demos as part of the new opening package. The store is set to employ about 50 employees. With regard to that, they note that it is spacious and fully compliant with COVID-19 preventative guidelines.