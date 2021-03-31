In 2017 at the CES event in Las Vegas, LG Electronics took to the stage to introduce a product that brought about a new tangible era of innovation. The LG InstaView refrigerator came forth and has proven to be one of the most advanced kitchen appliances to date.

Despite the technological advancements that the refrigerator offered back then, the firm has been careful to bring in newer models that offer better features. By just looking at them in a store, one can tell clear differences between the 2017 model and the current 2021 model.

Design

When we talk about design we obviously don’t mean that the current model has adopted insane designs like what we’ve seen with smartphones and laptops.

But looking at previous models of the fridge compared to now. it’s clear that LG has been trying to upgrade the storage space as well as the door shapes.

A 2018 model used to have this huge drawer-like look at the bottom that resembles the traditional freezer. To open the bottom compartment you had to pull this huge unit that might have been hard for small kids to open clearly.

However, the current models have either two or foot door units that are more convenient as anyone can easily open them. Additionally, there is no doubt that the new door designs brought in a new orientation when it comes to the storage space for both the freezer and fridge compartments.

The LCD Display

One of the features that LG always emphasises as the gamechanger in these refrigerators has to be the glass panel that also acts as an LCD display. The fact that you can use your refrigerator can connect to the internet and even be used for browsing different recipes still feels new in 2021.

But LG has been aiming at improving this aspect. This begins with the various software upgrades that WebOS, what the screen runs on, to make the user experience better.

The 2021 models were also announced to come with a bigger display which will be efficient for anyone that needs a larger field of view.

More Voice Control Commands