LG Opens First Communal Laundry Cleaning Store in Kenya

LG Electronics has today launched its first communal laundry store in Kenya. The laundromat will introduce the company’s range of commercial washers and dryers in Kenya.

LG Laundry Store

LG says that the laundromat will be a total laundry solution showcasing a complete set-up of LG washer and dryer equipment. Speaking at the launch event, LG’s East Africa Managing Director, Mr. Sa Nyoung Kim, said;

“The laundromat business remains a venture with potential in the Kenyan market. With this store, we seek to empower interested entrepreneurs and investors looking to venture into the laundry business market. Especially those that want to set-up their own self-service laundry stores. The Laundromat business has transformed the livelihood of several communities in Asian countries and other continents as well.”

The Commercial System

The LG Commercial Laundry system provides different values to enterprises and customers. This includes:

Product reliability, low maintenance cost, energy and space-saving features. Commercial washers that will provide superior durability and reliability. This is thanks to the LG Inverter Direct Drive™ that offers customers quiet and low vibration performance. The washers also come with minimal parts which mean customers do not need to worry about repairs. On the other hand, the LG commercial dryers incorporate a durable heavy-duty motor. This results in better drying performance and increased drying capacity.

The stackable design for the washers and dryers allows more customers and more machines in limited space, suitable for businesses of all sizes. The Laundromat will provide new experience bearing in mind Hygiene and Sanitization needs of the customers.

The commercial equipment is available in two main models: Titan C and Giant C+ focusing on the below benefits: Durability, Efficiency and Convenience