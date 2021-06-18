LG Set To Open 5 New Electronics Service Centres in Kenya

LG Electronics has announced its plans to launch up to five new service centres in different counties across Kenya. According to the tech and electronics giant, this move is part of a regional strategy to enhance reach and support to customers using its products.

The new outlets will be located in Bungoma, Kisii, Naivasha, Malindi and Nyeri counties. This will add to a total of 14 LG service centres in the country. The firm will also be looking to open new outlets and brand shops in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Sudan. This is as LG Electronics looks to strengthen its “last mile reach to consumers through its growing number of retailers and distributors.”

The plan was announced today as the firm launched a new campaign dubbed ‘Last Mile’. Through this initiative, LG looks to improve its approach to client engagement through customer support and after-sales services across its chains of service centres.

“Through the ‘Last Mile’ campaign we are renewing our service promise to customers as well as creating awareness around our after-sales service, products and our mobile-based platform to help consumers identify LG genuine products,” said Mr Kim.

Door-to-door delivery is also a department that LG is expanding by adding to its fleet with an extra 16 vehicles and 3 motorbikes.

“The Last Mile Campaign is important as it will also strengthen LG’s relationships with our customers and partners across our Home Appliances, Home Entertainment and Air Solutions (residential and commercial air conditioning) categories. To demonstrate how seriously LG is taking these relationships, we are investing heavily in our service infrastructure to enhance the brand experience,” said LG Electronics East Africa Regional Managing Director, Kwanyul Lee.