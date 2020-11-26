LG Launches First Virtual Showroom in Kenya

LG Electronics has over the past few months been making moves in a bid to grow its presence in the Kenyan market. This included establishing shops loaded with some of its latest products.

Now, the South Korean tech giant has launched its first showroom in Kenya where buyers can easily order for electronics and appliances. Dubbed LG eShowroom, the site will offer customers lists of products that one can get in a store.

“As a market leader, we have had to totally re-examine our customers’ needs and think creatively to ensure their expectations are met. The eShowroom was created to offer our customers an alternative solution for those with interest in purchasing LG products. We believe that this showroom will enable our customers to interact with our products prior to purchase,” said LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Mr Sa Nyoung Kim.

The showroom can easily be used to browse and purchase LG products accompanied by a sales consultation. More to that is access to an online finance calculator and an e-purchase facility.

“With the pandemic, we have chosen to bring the showroom to our customers’ homes. As an innovative electronics brand, LG has always believed in digital solutions and our eShowroom is the first one in the Middle East and Africa to be launched for customers,” added Mr Kim.

The site has a huge variety of products including TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners and more.

LG also plans to have the showroom in regions where it can be hard to set up physical stores. This includes areas in Western Kenya like Kisumu, Kakamega, Kericho and other surrounding areas.