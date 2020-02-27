A Six Million Shilling Smart Bed! You Need To See This

If you enjoy hanging out in your bed as much as I do, you need to check these smart beds. Yes, I said it. We’ve now got smart beds. The Hi Interiors Smart bed costs 6 million shillings. Crazy. I know, but here’s why.

The ‘Smartest Bed’: Hi Interiors Smart Bed

Well for starters, it’s considered the smartest bed on the planet! At first glance, you might think it’s a regular, classy over the top bed, but that’s only the beginning. With this bed, you are able to customize practically every part of it.

Let’s talk about these features

There is under-bed ambient lighting for use at night and when you’re asleep.

You can opt to have wake up lighting that will slowly wake you up naturally.

Reading light that will make reading in bed much easier.

Adjustable 70″ HD projector home theatre screen that goes in the foot of the bed.

A retractable workstation installed on the bed.

Automated, adjustable head and footrests can ensure the most comfortable lounging and sleeping positions.

Automated privacy blinds

Play ambient music while you sleep on the built-in invisible speakers

All beds come equipped with a configurable touch board that lets you control the various bed features.

The bed is also able to connect with multi-platform web control apps so you can link and use pretty much any app you want to with your bed.

You can connect a PlayStation or an XBOX to this bed and you’ve got your own gaming station