Here’s What Makes This LG Washing Machine Smart

The new LG AI-Powered washing machine that won the CES Innovation Award is now available in the Kenya. It is probably one of the smartest washing machines you will ever see. This article will show you what I mean.

The “clothes butler” – LG F ront-load Washing Machine

LG Electronics has become the first company to incorporate Artificial Intelligence in washing machines. Here’s what makes it so smart.

Steam

One of the important features in AI-powered washer is the e ffici ent Sterilizing Steam feature . In the wake of the Coronavirus, allergens and bacteria are the worst things that could happen to crawl through our clothes. These du st mites and bacteria threaten the health of many families and could cause other nasal or serious respiratory problems.