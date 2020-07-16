LG Launches New Washing Machine With Smart Capabilities

LG Electronics launched its latest front-loader washing machine this week and I honestly didn’t think washing machines could get smarter.

This LG Washing Machine is Smart

It is a 12/8+2 KG TWINWash Washing Machine with True Steam and Eco Hybrid technology. Who knew washing machines had such pazazz.

Features

TWINWash; Main washer has a max load of 12KGs and the mini has a max load of 2KGs

TrueSteam

TurboWash

6 Motion DD

Inverter Direct Drive

LED Touch display

LG AIDD

The washing machine is powered by the company’s new Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (DD). Paired with deep learning, it determines the softness of the fabric and the volume of each load. This helps it to reduce fabric damage by at least 18%.

Along with the TurboWash 360, LG’s says the advanced front-loader gets clothes cleaner and completes cycles in less time. They call this Fast Wash. LG approximates that it takes just 39 minutes to complete, 34% faster than the conventional TurboWash option.

How The TurboWash Works

The washer sprays jets of water and laundry detergent in four different directions to get clothes cleaner. Stem+(Steam Plus) completes this comprehensive laundry solution. It neutralizes the allergens through a special sterilizing cycle and removes annoying creases via a feature they call, Wrinkle Care.

LG ThinQ App

Banking on convenience, the LG ThinQ app lets users remotely control and monitor the washer from their smartphone. Im addition, the new front-loader also comes with a 10-year warranty.