LG Unveils New Lineup of 4K and 5K OLED Computer Monitors

After a busy couple of days, CES 2021 was wrapped up late last week and we got to see some cool new gadgets. As expected, LG did step up to its reputation with the reveal of new screens. This includes the new office and gaming monitors from the company’s UltraGear, UltraWide and UltraFine lineups that range from 27 inches up to 40 inches.

LG UltraGear Monitors

The new LG UltraGear gaming monitors come in three models (27, 32 and 34 inches)with 4K UHD resolution.

The 27-inch model (27GP950) is a 4K UHD monitor with refresh rates of 144Hz that can upscale all the way to 160Hz depending on your game.

The 32-inch monitor (32GP850) comes in a Nano IPS display that LG says reproduces colours that are impressively accurate and vibrant. Users of this monitor will enjoy the gameplay at 165 refresh rate that can be ramped up to 180Hz. This UltraGear is also compatible with Nvidia Sync which will offer features like ray tracing and also clear graphics.

On the other hand, the 34-inch comes in with high-end specifications. This includes 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide QHD Nano IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 180Hz). Being the big brother, the monitor offers high-quality graphics thanks to Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate.

These three will obviously be ideal for gamers using the next-gen consoles and high-end gaming PCs.

UltraWide Monitor

Ultrawide monitors are still considered a new form factor but have proven to be useful especially for creators who need wide fields of view. The 40-inch LG Ultrawide monitor brings in that multitasking aspect but also at high resolution.

It features a Nano IPS display with 5K2K (5,120 x 2,160) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. According to LG, the monitor also supports HDR10 and DCI-P3 for a stunning image and colour quality.

This monitor is ergonomically designed with full tilt, height and swivel adjustability, ensuring complete comfort for every type and shape of the user.

LG UltraFine Display Pro

This monitor features a 31.5-inch OLED 4K display with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The display is also armed with LG Calibration Studio that helps the screen achieve colour fidelity to fulfil digital artists’ demand.

LG’s hardware calibration solution allows users to make direct adjustments to ensure the highest degree of colour accuracy and consistency. And for convenient connection with a wide range of devices, the monitor features several ports: one USB Type-C with 90W charging, two DisplayPort, one HDMI and three USB.