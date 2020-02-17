Here’s Some Tips On How To Turn Your Room Into A Home Theatre

1. Find Your Visual Sweet Spot

The math is relatively simple—take the display’s diagonal screen size and multiply it by 1.5 to 2.5. That’s how far your couch, chairs, or other prime seating choices should be placed relative to the front of the television.

For small rooms, consider getting a soundbar, which packs multiple speakers into a single low-profile, horizontal package. Some of the sleeker models can fit right below the screen, while others act as a kind of reinforced base, with the TV sitting directly on top.

3. Clear Space For Wall-Shaking Bass

Another simple audio upgrade comes from a subwoofer, a bass-only class of speaker that’s designed to literally vibrate the room. The key here is to make sure there’s enough space right against one of your home theatre’s walls and preferably in a corner.

4. Mount Up For Surround Sound

The best, but most complex, audio setup is full surround sound, which usually entails six total audio channels, or speakers—one for the centre, the right and the left, two for the rear, and one subwoofer. The biggest challenge, however, is generally rear-channel placement. Expect to go the distance and mount the rear channels in the wall (the upper back corners of most rooms work fine).

5. Sit Up Straight For 3D

If you plan on watching a lot of 3D content, get yourself a seat with a stiff back. Why? Because tilting your head to one side or the other can garble the 3D effect—meaning the sort of sprawling position typical to couch-based viewing is no good. So make sure your chair or couch faces forward, in a way that discourages slouching and lounging.

6. Kill Two Birds With One Curve

The subtle bend in curved-HDTV displays actually increases the total viewing angle to either side of the TV. Prioritizing this feature can take some of the fuss out of the overall home theatre setup.

7. Put on Headphones, And Sit Wherever You Want

A handful of newer products let you plug standard headphones directly into a remote control or give wireless capabilities. So if you’ve got good headphones, pair them with your tv and you can sit anywhere.

Stereo System Cost vs Performance

Balance what you want with your budget. You don’t have to buy a hi-end stereo receiver, but make sure the one you buy has all the features and connection options you need or plan to use in the future. Stereo receivers start as low as $120 and go up to over $1,000. Also, keep these tips in mind: