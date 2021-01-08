LG Plans To Launch New Mini-LED TVs in Kenya, But When?

LG Electronics has revealed its newly unveiled QNED Mini-LED TV lineup in Keya later this year.

The South Korean electronics giant revealed its new set of TVs earlier this week ahead of the upcoming CES 2021 event. Anyone that follows the yearly tech event would know how aggressive LG tends to be in presenting its new concepts.

These new QNED Mini-LED TVs have been hailed as the top of the line bringing as they bring back LCD displays but at a whole new level. This is quite new from a manufacturer best known for excellent OLED TVs.

Like the OLED TVs, these new QNED TVs are meant to bring competition to Samsung’s QLED TVs as LG insists they offer something totally different. Base on LCD TV technology, QNED combines the benefits of its NanoCell tech with quantum dots. This ends up in improved colour, contrast and brightness, according to LG.

“Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers seeking to upgrade their viewing experience another terrific choice,” said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

The new series also comes just in time as gamers around the world still try to adapt to the new consoles that demand excellence in displays.

The QNED TVs will come in both 4K and 8K models covering a wide range of screen sizes with the largest being an 88-inch variant.

There is still a lot that LG is yet to reveal about the new set of TVs, although we could get that at the virtual CES event.

The firm says that the new TVs will be available for retail in the Kenyan market from the second half of 2021. As always, we would not expect them to be cheap at all once they ship into the country.