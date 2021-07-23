Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A Fridge/TV Guard In Kenya

Are Fridge/TV guards important? Why should you get a guard? Do you even need a guard? This article should help you decide whether you need to get one or not.

What Does A Fridge/TV Guard Do?

A fridge/TV guard protects the appliance by stabilizing the power and safe-guarding it from power fluctuations. It disconnects the power when the voltage is low and reconnects it automatically when the voltage is normal. AVS capacities range from 13Amps to 30Amps and can be used with most home appliances.

Low power (under-voltage) will certainly damage any appliance’s compressor. The guard protects your appliance by disconnecting the power when it goes below unacceptable level. Additionally, there is a delay when power returns to normal. This will ensure that the appliance is not switched on-off repeatedly during fluctuations nor is it subjected to a massive surge normally experienced when power returns after power cuts.

Voltage In Kenya

In Kenya the standard voltage is 240 V and the frequency is 50 Hz. You can use your electric appliances in Kenya. So we need to check our devices and make sure that they will be able to handle a power surge or power drop. If not then purchase a guard.

Most fridges and TV’s range between 100-240 volts. So should there be a power surge, the guards will turn off the appliance and give a wait period till the power is stable enough.

Guards And Specs Available In Kenya

In Kenya we have a variety of Fridge/TV guards. Including Sollatek, Linier, Powesky and MK. You can purchase them from your local supermarket and online from Jumia. It would be best to ask the attendant which guard to get for your devices. They range between KES 1000 and KES 3000 depending on the brand andthe place you buy it from.

Get a Fridge/TV guard for protection for TV’s, Fridges, Freezers & Coolers

Protect against:

Low voltages

Spikes/surges

Power-back surges

Ideal for:

Fridges

Domestic freezers

TV’s

Max current: 6 amps; Wait time: 3 minutes