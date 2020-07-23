Here’s A List of Home Insurance Plans in Kenya

Getting home insurance is the difference between someone who loses it all and has nothing and someone who has something to fall back on. In this article we will talk about a few of the Home insurance packages you will run into in Kenya.
But first, what does it mean to get home insurance? What does it cover and what does it exclude? Well, as is for most of the insurance companies and packages, here’s what you expect to be insured at a domestic level. The terms may change depending on what package you sign up for but these should be the bare minimums.
Household Goods Insured
- Furniture, fixtures, fittings, clothing, cutlery, crockery, kitchen equipment, entertainment equipment, refrigerators, and televisions.
- Jewellery, laptops & computers, tablets, cameras, wristwatches, mobile phones and all other portable electronic items, pedal cycles.
Excluded from the cover:
- Documents of all kind: Deeds, bonds, promissory notes, securities for money, stamps and manuscripts,.
- Cheques, bills of exchange, cash, currency notes and coins.
- Motor vehicles and accessories
- Livestock
- Medals
- Any part of the structure or ceilings of the buildings, wallpapers and the like or external television and radio antennae, aerial fittings, masts and towers.
Causes of damage accepted:
- Natural Causes: Fire, lightning, thunderbolt, earthquake or volcanic eruption or subterranean/underground fire, subsidence or landslip.
- Explosions
- Riots and strikes
- Falling Trees
- The collision with the building by aircraft and other vehicles
- Strong winds
- Theft
Let’s take a look at some of the packages offered:
Safaricom Home Insurance Plan
The Telco is in conjunction with Jubilee Insurance Company of Kenya and is offering an annual home insurance package. This offer extends only to Safaricom Home Fibre customers with and you can pay for your premiums monthly.
You may subscribe to the Service by Dialing *400#, selecting “Home Insurance” and following the steps.
Cost
Hero Plus:
- Sum Insured; KES 250,000
- Cost, KES 3,000 annually or KES 250, monthly
Pro Guard:
- Sum Insured: KES 500,000
- Cost KES 5,700 annually or KES 475 monthly
Fortified Guard
- Sum insured: KES 1,000,000
- Cost, KES 16,200 annually or KES 1,350 monthly
You may read more about the terms here
Housing Finance Group
Home insurance under Housing Finance cover comes in two parts – buildings insurance and contents insurance. Buildings cover insures your bricks and mortar while contents cover could protect your belongings.
Requirements
- Duly completed and signed proposal form
- Company certificate of registration
- PIN certificate for the company
- List, names and location of the items insured
- Schedule of the contents and their values to be insured.
- Serial numbers of the items insured.
- For buildings the Location of the structure i.e Land Reference Number(LRNO)
Heritage Insurance
Their package cover is designed especially for your residence. The policy extends to include your personal liability either as an owner or an occupier of the premises to third parties. It also extends to damage to third party property or death/injury to third parties arising out your use of the premises.
The package requires you to fill a proposal form with all the details required to get the insurance cover.
Insurance Guru
Here, home insurance covers against loss if said home/building is damaged as a result of the perils noted above. It costs about KES 5,000 to 10,000 to get cover for contents valued at KES 500,000.
Should your building be valued at 20,000,000, you can expect an annual cost of KES 20,000 annually.
