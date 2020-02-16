Best Curved Screen TVs In Kenya And Their Prices

We have seen a couple of curved screen TVs slowly make their way into the Kenyan market. Because of the sleek-looking perspective that these screens have, many of the consumers seem to have shunned off buying mainly because they look expensive.

But even as rush & fascination continues on who should own the latest curved TVs in Kenya first; some manufacturers have taken a laid back position on producing the design.

I don’t know if it is a good or bad thing but one thing that is for sure; from the original convex designs to the flat & now slim; nothing shows quality TV pictures than the concave curved TV.

It helps that brands like TCL, Bruhm, Samsung, Vision & LG who have brought this particular TV design to the Kenyan market have not disappointed with prices.

If you are new to curved smart TVs these are some of the features to expect: – They come built with great video & music apps, a TV browser, online radio, internal search tool among the traditional TV features.

Some Of The Best Curved Screen TVs

Bruhm BFP 43LETW LED Smart Digital TV- Kes.38,000

-43 inches

-4K UHD resolution

-Runs on Android

-120HZ refresh rate

-178 degrees viewing angle

-2 USB, 2 HDMI ports

TCL 49P3CFS – 49” HD Smart TV- Kes.55,000

-49 inches

-Runs on Android

-8ms refresh rate

-4K resolution, LED Back Light

-178-degree viewing angle

Samsung UA49NU7300K- 49” UHD Smart TV- Kes.80,000

-49 inches

-4K resolution

-Android, WiFi connectivity

TCL 55P1CFS Smart Digital TV- Kes.68,000

-55 inches

-1080p resolution

-100Hz refresh rate

-2 USB, 3 HDMI ports

Hisense 55M5600UCW UHD TV- Kes.70,000

-55 inches

-4K resolution

-3USB, 4 HDMI ports

-Runs on Android

-HDR Technology

Samsung RU7300 Series 7 UHD TV- Kes.75,000

-55 inches

-4K UHD, HDR10+

-Android

– WiFi, Apple Airplay 2

-Dolby Digital Audio

-2 USB, 3 HDMI ports

Bruhm 55LE4STW 4K Smart Digital TV-Kes.85,000

-55 inches

-4K UHD LED

-Dolby Digital Audio

-1 USB,2 HDMI ports

-Android

-WiFi connectivity

