This Nokia Smart TV comes with a 4K Screen and Built In Chromecast

Nokia apparently has a Smart TV on the market. Surprising… I know… but anything is possible nowadays. The company’s brand is has a 4K TV in India powered by Android.

Nokia Smart TV

It is important to note that this particular TV isn’t directly made by Nokia. It’s has been built in partnership with Flipkart, an Indian eCommerce market place. The two companies aim to take advantage of the quickly growing TV market in the country. Let’s see what this TV has to offer

Specifications:

A 55-inch LED panel

4K HDR with 400 nits of peak brightness

60Hz refresh rate

178-degree viewing angles

Two USB-A ports and three HDMI ports

JBL powers the audio in this TV with 24W of total power from its dual front-facing speakers.

Android-powered: In-built Google Assistant and Chromecast

a 1 GHz quad-core processor, 2.25 GB of RAM

16 GB of storage

It’s not a super-powerful package, but it should manage Android Pie fairly well. The Flipkart description also mentions Netflix support alongside the Play Store. This opens doors to thousands of other apps and games. The TV is currently retailing for KES 59,000.

The smartphone market hasn’t been so kind to Nokia over the last few years. This might be there new plan to take over the tech industry again. Currently, it’s unclear whether the TV will be sold in Kenya. However, as we said in the beginning, anything is possible. The TV already has some pretty good reviews so cross your fingers if you are a Nokia fan.