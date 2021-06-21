Are you toileting right?

One thing no one should take for granted is toilet time. This is when you get to relieve yourself of some toxins in your body, reply to overdue messages, read a magazine or find out the components of your air freshener. With that in mind, many engineers and inventors want to make that experience as relaxing as possible. So they are pulling out all the stops to make the smartest high tech toilets ever known to man. Check them out.

Smartest, Most Expensive Toilets in The World

B0950S

The B0950S is a masterful toilet. Here are its top features.

An adjustable bidet

Control over the position, water temperature, and water pressure to get a customized clean with three settings

Set for a feminine, posterior, and pulsating wash using a wireless remote.

Soft-close, heated seat, a dryer system, and a water filtration system for the bidet water.

There’s also a hands-free automatic flush that drains the toilet bowl at 1.28 gallons per flush.

An ionized carbon filter that cleans the air to eliminate odours.

Numi’s black beauty is a departure from the traditional toilet. Richard Kong, Kohler vice president of Industrial Design for Kitchen and Bath Americas says it’s a designers masterpiece.

“It’s a natural fit for bathroom spaces that lean towards the grey, titanium, slate and charcoal aesthetic. It also works well for the ultra-clean, ultra-white bathroom space.”

It is self deodorizing

has touch-free sensors to open the lid, close it, and flush.

Has a wireless, touchscreen remote in 12 languages

a heated seat and a foot warmer

A Bluetooth speaker integrated into its design.

It has eight colour options and three settings for its ambient lighting,

You can also customize the water temperature, bidet position, and strength of the flow.

Allows for up to six family members to save their personal preferences, which they can recall with the remote.

In case of emergency, Numi has an energy-saving mode and an emergency flush system that can provide up to 100 flushes without power.

Toto Washlet

Venus was the vacation hot spot for the Jetsons, but you can create a spalike setting at home with Toto’s Washlet S400. The seat delivers

automatic flushes and lifts and lowers the lid.

Front and rear washing

massage

warm air drying

heated seat (both with adjustable temperature)

all controlled with wireless remote control.

There are so much more but you can watch them here: