Some of The Best Soundbars You Can Get in Stores Around Nairobi

Everyone is into home theatres but you cannot deny that lately, soundbars have been demanding some attention. Of course, the debate still goes on as to which between the two is better. This is despite the fact that both appliances work so differently and can never be accurately similar in terms of functionality and sound quality.

But then again, soundbars are getting better with every year and brands like Sony, Samsung and more are seemingly improving their products. Thus more movieholics, gamers and audiophiles are looking for more of these soundbars by the day.

Some of them do have really good surround sound and quality audio without necessarily giving off annoying bass levels. So, here are some of the best that you can get in various stores of electronics stores around the capital. If you can get one of these in retail stores located in other towns, then good for you.

A List Of Soundbars You Can Buy In Nairobi

Vision Plus 2.1ch Bluetooth soundbar- Kes.7,000

Xiaomi Mi Soundbar- Kes.11,500

Anker Soundcore Infini Mini A337021-inch with dual sound modes- Kes.12,000

Sony 2.1ch 120W with Bluetooth- Kes.18,000

Sony 320W 2.1ch wireless sub-woofer and Bluetooth technology HT-S350 – 2019- Kes.29,000

Sony HTCT290 ultra-slim 300W soundbar with Bluetooth-Kes.29,900

Samsung HW M360- Kes.30,000

JBL Soundbar 160 Cinema- Kes.30,000

Samsung HW-M4501 2.1ch soundbar with wireless curved subwoofer- Kes.33,700

Samsung HW-M450 soundbar-Kes.34,000

Anker Soundcore Infini Pro 36.6-inch With Dolby Atmos- Kes.35,000

Samsung HW-R450 with wireless subwoofer 2.1ch- Kes.35,000

Sony CT390 300W 2.1ch Bluetooth soundbar- Kes.40,650

JBL Soundbar 2.1ch-Kes.45,000

Samsung HW-M4501/ZN curved soundbar- Kes.50,000

Samsung HW-MS6501/ZN curved premium soundbar- Kes.60,000

Samsung Sound+ HW-MS651 wireless smart soundbar- Kes.63,000

Samsung Sound+ HW MS6501 curved smart soundbar- Kes.70,000

JBL 5.1 soundbar 510W with subwoofer- Kes.90,000

Samsung HW-Q70R smart soundbar with Alexa voice control- Kes.95,000

Bose 500 soundbar system- Kes.103,000

*The list will be updated regularly as products in the country are updated in the stores and websites.

* Prices may vary according to various stores.