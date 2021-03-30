Commercial air conditioning technology from LG Electronics has been internationally recognized for its ability to improve indoor air quality thus making schools, hospitals and other public premises healthier and safer by removing harmful bacteria and allergy-causing substances.

The LG Dual Vane Cassette system has garnered certifications from respected international bodies like Intertek, TÜV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for its effectiveness in delivering clean air coupled with low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

LG’s Dual Vane Cassette is an effective and versatile system air conditioning product featuring two vanes that help deliver strong airflow and wide, even coverage. Using six different modes, one can control airflow direction and strength to any space or suit their own individual preferences.

Its outstanding air purification capabilities are attributable to the innovative LG Plasmaster™ Ionizer+ technology which emits over 3 million ion clusters to attract and carry away allergens and bacteria.

Notably, the LG Dual Vane Cassette is the world’s first Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) solution to receive UL’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for low VOC emissions.

VOCs are chemicals emitted as gases from certain solids and liquids and are common ingredients in many household items. They can significantly degrade air quality if they occur in abundance besides having short and long-term health effects.

According to Underwriter’s Laboratories, products that are GREENGUARD certified for low chemical emissions contribute to healthier indoor living environments, giving their manufacturers a competitive advantage in the market.

The LG Dual Vane Cassette has also been recognized by Intertek for reducing the presence of harmful particles in indoor air. These include bacteria like Escherichia coli that can cause diarrhoea and vomiting, Staphylococcus aureus found in the respiratory system but sometimes responsible for pneumonia and bone infections.

The innovative system also cleans out Pseudomonax aeruginosa, an opportunistic pathogen that causes infections mostly among hospital patients.

Its ability to reduce the presence of infection-causing bacteria makes the LG DUAL Vane Cassette the ideal air conditioning system for use in schools and healthcare facilities where air quality is of utmost priority.

TÜV Rheinland, one of the world’s top testing service providers, has also certified LG’s 5-step air purification system for effectively removing ultrafine dust, allergen and harmful bacteria including Staphylococcus aureus from the air. The air conditioner also reduces Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria, known to colonize medical devices causing opportunistic infections in hospitals.

It should be noted that many bacteria commonly found in the human body are harmless but can become opportunistic and cause illness if they upstage their delicate balance with the body.

The LG Dual Vane Cassette’s air-cleansing and allergen-removing capabilities have also been certified by the British Allergy Foundation. An allergen is a substance that causes an allergic reaction in the human body. Common allergens are dust, pollen, mites, fungi and pet fur.

“These trusted certifications attest to the importance LG places on prioritizing its customers’ well-being,” said James Lee, executive vice president and head of LG’s Air Solution Business. “HVAC plays a central role in making indoor environments comfortable and safer for their occupants. LG will continue to deliver solutions that meet the highest international standards for healthy operation and effective performance.”