LG Unveils New Washing Machine with AI Sterilizing Features

LG has unveiled one of its most advanced innovations in the washing machine market. The company claims that it incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver quality and precision washing. They even call it the ‘Clothes Butler’.

Here’s what makes it so smart.

One of the important features in AI-powered washer is the e

ffici

ent Sterilizing Steam feature . In the wake of the Coronavirus, allergens and bacteria are the worst things that could happen to crawl through our clothes. These du

st mites and bacteria threaten the health of many families and could cause other nasal or serious respiratory problems.