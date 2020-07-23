We already spoke about refrigerators under 50K and many of you seemed to like that. Now let’s take a deeper dive into our pockets and look at some of the most expensive refrigerators from LG and Samsung.
When buying a fridge, what most people are looking for is a spacious, durable and power-efficient fridge. According to the specs on these two fridges, that’s what they have focused on with a bonus of some premium designs. First up LG.
Samsung VS LG
LG Slim French Door Refrigerator
Quick Features:
- Compact Design, Maximised Capacity
- InstaView Door-in-Door
- Inverter Linear Compressor
- Smart ThinQ
- 426 L
- 4 Doors
What makes it so special?
Design
The fridge has a very modern design which bodes well with households of today. The matte black concept is a real head-turner. It’s quite thin compared to counterparts in this price range and makes for an eye-pleaser when placed in the right position.
Also, you can’t ignore that InstaView Door-in-Door that lets you see exactly what’s in your fridge at any given time.
Smarts
Along with other LG products, this fridge is also pretty smart. It comes with a compatible LG SmartThinQ app and with this, you can remotely adjust temperature settings, monitor and keep tabs on your fridge.
Space
This specific model comes with many compartments for most of your refrigerator needs. To add on to that, it has retractable and folding shelves. This lets you adjust your shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.
Personally, I like the thought of having four doors on my fridge. Bliss
Power
LG Inverter Linear Compressor has less noise than conventional compressors thanks to LG’s technology. It also saves more energy and provides higher reliability and greater durability with 10-year parts warranty on the compressor.
Currently, this fridge goes for KES 335,995 on LG’s official website.
Samsung Side By Side Fridge
Quick Features:
- SpaceMax Technology
- 4 Cooling modes
- Digital Inverter
- 3 Doors
- Sleek Design
- 617 L
What makes it so special?
Design
Samsung has a way to make their products blend with its immediate environment and this side by side fridge is no exception. The metal finish really makes it shine in this department.
The 3-door, side-by-side (SBS) refrigerator has two fridges and one freezer. With this design, it is much easier to keep everything well organized.
Space and Power
Its unique SpaceMax technology enables the walls to be much thinner as it uses a minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. So it creates more storage space without increasing the external dimensions or compromising energy efficiency.
The fridge comes with the EZ Slide shelf. It is built on rolling hinges and simply slides in and out so you can easily find and reach things at the back.
According to Samsung, its digital converter is like no other. It supposedly automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand, reducing wear and tear.
This fridge retails for KES 230,995.
Who Wins?
Well, both fridges are quite amazing. It looks like Samsung takes the cake when it comes to price, space and power optimization. However, the design and smarts on the LG make it a fantastic contender.
It really depends on what kind of kitchen you are setting up. Take your pick and tell us what you think.
Comments