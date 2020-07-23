Along with other LG products, this fridge is also pretty smart. It comes with a compatible LG SmartThinQ app and with this, you can remotely adjust temperature settings, monitor and keep tabs on your fridge.

Space

This specific model comes with many compartments for most of your refrigerator needs. To add on to that, it has retractable and folding shelves. This lets you adjust your shelf by sliding it back when you are storing tall and bulky bottles or pots.

Personally, I like the thought of having four doors on my fridge. Bliss

Power

LG Inverter Linear Compressor has less noise than conventional compressors thanks to LG’s technology. It also saves more energy and provides higher reliability and greater durability with 10-year parts warranty on the compressor.

Currently, this fridge goes for KES 335,995 on LG’s official website.

Samsung Side By Side Fridge

Quick Features:

SpaceMax Technology

4 Cooling modes

Digital Inverter

3 Doors

Sleek Design

617 L

What makes it so special?

Design

Samsung has a way to make their products blend with its immediate environment and this side by side fridge is no exception. The metal finish really makes it shine in this department.

The 3-door, side-by-side (SBS) refrigerator has two fridges and one freezer. With this design, it is much easier to keep everything well organized.

Space and Power

Its unique SpaceMax technology enables the walls to be much thinner as it uses a minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. So it creates more storage space without increasing the external dimensions or compromising energy efficiency.

The fridge comes with the EZ Slide shelf. It is built on rolling hinges and simply slides in and out so you can easily find and reach things at the back.

According to Samsung, its digital converter is like no other. It supposedly automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand, reducing wear and tear.

This fridge retails for KES 230,995.

Who Wins?

Well, both fridges are quite amazing. It looks like Samsung takes the cake when it comes to price, space and power optimization. However, the design and smarts on the LG make it a fantastic contender.

It really depends on what kind of kitchen you are setting up. Take your pick and tell us what you think.