Best Skyworth TVs To Buy In Kenya And Their Prices (Updated)

It’s almost everyone’s dream to own a good TV screen. But not everyone can get to afford the premium products from the likes of LG, Samsung among others. Luckily though, there are brands that did come up to offer enough competition and affordable products for consumers across the field. Skyworth is one brand among many more that provides such. Offering impressive television screens, the brand brings in prices that are, to say the least, shocking.
That is not to say that the screens are especially premium but they are usable. The displays are good enough to be used in any household. The company, based in China has made its way well into the Kenyan market with smart, LED, and digital TVs. So, if you want an Android-running TV or just a TV with a pre-installed decoder, check some of these out.
Digital Skyworth TVs
With these TVs, you don’t have to pay for your normal decoder subscriptions anymore as it comes pre-installed.
24″24E2000- Kes.13,500
32″32E2000- Kes.20,000
40″40E31000- Kes.34,500
24″ 24E3A12G- Kes.9,800
32″ 32TB2000- Kes.15,000
Smart Android Skyworth TVs
With a stable wireless connection, you get to connect to various streaming services with these TVs thanks to the Android OS running on them.
32″ 32E200A- Kes.26,000
32″ 32S3A31T- Kes.17,000
40″ 40S3A31T- Kes.31,500
32″ 32TB7000- Kes.16,000
43″ 43TB7000- Kes.30,000
32″ 32S3A32G- Kes.19,500
43″ 43E2000S- Kes.37,000
55″ 55UB7500- Kes.48,000
50″ 50UB7500- Kes.42,000
55″ 55U2A13T- Kes.50,000
32″ 32TB5000- Kes.18,000
65″ 65UB7500- Kes.92,000
58″ 58E200A- Kes.75,000
49″ 49E2000S- Kes.63,900
55″ 55E2000S- Kes.70,000
Update:
50G2, 50″ Smart 4K- Kes.71,000
65G6A11T smart – Kes.142,000
32″ 32WT Digital- Kes.21,500
43″ 43E2A smart- Kes.39,000
43″ 43E2 Digital- Kes.35,000
40″ 40E2 Digital TV- Kes.32,000
32″ 32TB5000 smart – Kes.18,500
55″ 55G6A11Tsmart -Kes.80,000
43″ 43E2A15G Digital- Kes.35,000
43″ 43S3A31Tsmart – Kes.37,000
32″ W4 Digital- Kes.22,000
The prices might differ depending on where you buy them.
This list will be continuously updated as and when Skyworth add to their list of TVs this year.**
2 Comments
Where can I get a 32″ digital smart motgerbmoth
Where can I get a 32″ digital smart motherboard to replace the one I have.