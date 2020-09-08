Dangers of Having GBWhatsApp on Your Smartphone

Currently, WhatsApp one of the most used instant messaging applications as it has over 2 Billion Users worldwide. Unfortunately, because of its popularity, most app developers are trying to cash in on the hype. They are doing this by creating knock-off versions of the application, with the most popular being GBWhatsApp.

There are others like Whatsapp Plus, YoWhatsApp, FMWhatsApp, OGWhatsApp and WhatsApp Prime. In as much as these applications come with some cool features, there are one too many dangers to consider.

Is GBWhatsApp Worth it?

Let’s look at some of the merits and demerits of having WhatsApp GB then you can weigh your options:

It lets you hide your blue tick, double tick, and online status.

GBWhatsApp supports multiple languages.

You can lock those private chats with a password.

You can set the WhatsApp theme according to your choice.

Unlimited WhatsApp stories.

GBWhatsApp also allows you to share videos up to 16GB.

Your Safety is not Guaranteed

As we all know, WhatsApp has the benefit of giving its users an encryption service that guarantees your messages are only received by the person you send them too.

On GBWhatsApp, there is no guarantee that a third party will not read your messages. So, it is not safe to share any personal information like banking credentials, passwords, or any other detail.

Slow Updates

The app gets one of the slowest updates I’ve seen in any other app before. For example, it took quite a few months before GBWhatsApp users could enjoy dark mode. It’s not really a danger… until you meet your friends and you’re the only one who isn’t cool anymore.

Lack of Google Drive Backup

Quote from one Avid user:

“It’s what made me switch. I was changing phones, then did their custom backup which requires me to move files across devices manually. Something went wrong and it refused to restore. I lost everything!”

Viruses Are Your Best Friend

GBWhatsApp is more inclined to injecting virus-like Malware and Spyware. This is because of the less secured hosted servers. These viruses can then cause damage to your data, and you can’t blame anyone at GB headquarters for it.

Don’t risk your data guys:)