What is Dalgona Coffee and Why is the Internet Going Crazy About it?

While we’re home there’s a lot of things we can learn and fro that which we know we can improve. This includes coffee. If you’re tired of making it the same old way, Try out Dalgona coffee.

Otherwise known as whipped coffee or cloud coffee, Dalgona is the latest social media craze. There are thousands of TikToks, tweet vids and Instagram stories showing people making the drink make it clear why.

What Is Dalgona Coffee?

Unlike regular coffee or even a latte, dalgona coffee stands out because of its frothy top. It is made by whipping instant coffee with sugar and water. This then results in a visually appealing fluffy light brown foam that is then spooned over milk.

The trend apparently started earlier this year when South Korean actor Jung Il-woo made it on TV.

On TikTok and YouTube, tutorials for the drink have since been viewed millions of times. If you search for it on Instagram, it will give more than 260,000 results and counting.

By the end of quarantine

Everyone will be graduated

With

1)Masters in tiktok 2)Bachelor in coffee making – major in dalgona coffee 3)PhD in mental depression — Kartik Paramysuaran ‎ ‎✪ ‎✇ (@KartikHunter98) April 12, 2020

How To Make Cloud Coffee

The first try might not be as easy as it looks but you have to keep trying until you get it

i tried making but end up making

dalgona coffee regular coffe pic.twitter.com/zO8EBAzpTY — amiel (@aintcherish) April 13, 2020

Ingredients Have 2tbsp of instant coffee or espresso powder

2 tbsp of sugar

2 tbsp of very hot water

400ml milk