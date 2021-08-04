Everything You Need To Know Before Buying A Vacuum Cleaner in Kenya

Buying a vacuum cleaner seems like such a straightforward job. However, with so many vacuum models in Kenya, it’s easy to overspend on an underperforming machine. Take a look at the pie-chart below. It clearly depicts what other users deem important when it comes to the features.
Now, let’s try and understand further what these mean. Below are a few tips on what you should look out for
Tips on Buying a Vacuum Cleaner in Kenya
Suction Power
the most common suction strength unit when talking about robot vacuums is Pascal (Pa). This is the measurement of pressure. The unit is used to gauge the pressure difference between the normal atmospheric pressure and the internal pressure of a vacuum cleaner. This means that you can compromise a bit on suction strength if you want your vacuum to exclusively clean hardwood floors.
Price Point
if you are working on a tight budget, then it’s best to look out for a model that offers the best value. If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum, Chinese brands like Xiaomi and Haier usually pack in a lot of features. For upright vacuums, check out the list below.
The Filtration System
The dirt and debris sucked in by a vacuum cleaner stays inside the dust container thanks to its filters. So, a vacuum with a poor filtration system would let out dust through its exhaust port. We recommend HEPA filters. They do an excellent job of filtering out dust as they manage to filter out 99.97 per cent of all airborne particles.
Warranty
A long warranty period shows that the company has faith in its product. With that being said, it does make sense to buy models that are covered by a long warranty period. When buying an upright model, anything over 3 years should be considered above average. With lots of moving parts, robot vacuums usually come with a standard 1-year limited warranty.
Bin Capacity
The need for a larger dust tank really boils down to the size of your home and the type of dust your vacuum has to pick up. If you have pets that shed hair, then buying a cleaner with a larger tank size is always warranted.
Whatever you choose, the most important factor when picking a vacuum cleaner is judging your own requirements.
Here are a few Vacuums you can Choose from
Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner RM-553 Ramtons – KES 9200
- Wet and Dry
- 1400 Watts motor
- Stainless steel 21 Liter tank
- Caster Wheeled
- 5M Power cord
- Swiveling casters provide ease of movement in any direction
- Accessories: 1.5MX32MM hose telescopic metal tube
- Floor brush, Water brush upholstery nozzle
- cloth bag
- Hepa filter, foam filter.
Phillips 2000 Series Bagged Vacuum
- 3L
- Super Clean Air filter
- Translucent dust chamber
- Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors
- Has Bag
- 1800W durable motor for high suction power
- Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging
VON Vacuum Cleaner – KES 31,000
- 30L Pot Type Vacuum Cleaner
- 1200W
- Wet and Dry Vacuuming
- Special Cylinder for Wet Use and filter Cartridge for Dry Use
- Tank with Hook for Accessories Storage
- Air Adjuster Function (To Cool Down Motor If Needed)
- Blowing Function
- 32mm Standard Accessories – Brush Nozzle, Squeegee Nozzle, Round Brush, Crevice Nozzle
