Greedy Kenyans End Up in Debt Over Fake Safaricom Okoa Jahazi Heist

Turns out it's a feature, not a bug
Anfernee Onamu  By
Image Courtesy Metro
It was a normal night, the air was quiet and the sky was still. Everything was peaceful. Just then, the Safaricom heist began with a myriad of tweets that read something like this…

The Okoa Jahazi Frenzy Begins

Let’s understand  Okoa Jahazi first. The service allows Safaricom PrePay subscribers to request an advance of mobile airtime. This is in the amount of Ksh 10/-, 20/-,50/-, 100/-, 250/-, 500/-, and 1,000/.

Safaricom profit from this by taking up to 10% of the amount you borrow. So if you borrow KES 50, they’ll take KES 5. So they will send you KES 45 and expect you to pay KES 50. But before I digress any further, let’s get back to the story.

Soon after, many people followed the tweets instructions and started to ‘Okoa Jahazi’.

Some borrowed up to, KES 18,000.

Soon after this, Safaricom realized what was happening and questioned the ones who were ‘celebrating the heist.

Safaricom Drops the Bomb on the Heist

Upon realizing the miscommunication or misunderstanding from the subscribers, they responded to the situation.

Kenyans on Twitter could not handle the heartbreak and were forced into the realization that they will have to repay these debts.

There have been many heists on Safaricom where subscribers have been able to obtain insane amounts of data bundles, airtime or Bonga points. So when this strange new feature popped up, a lot of people thought it was another bug and thought they could take advantage.

From my perspective, I believe someone tried to Okoa Jahazi and realized they could Okoa more than once. It is easy to believe you have unveiled a different Safaricom Heist but that was unfortunately not the case. Now we wait and see what happens next.

