Apple TV App Finally Rolls Out To All Android TV Devices

Despite the plethora of apps that Android TV users get to have for daily entertainment, one app that has been found rarely has been Apple TV. And with the numerous productions that are currently offered, you can understand why missing out would be frustrating. Luckily, that has changed now with the app now rolling out to pretty much on all Android TV devices. This comes as part of Google’s promise made earlier this year about the app coming to more devices that run Android.

According to Google, the Apple TV app is now available for the “Android TV ecosystem”. This means anyone with an Android TV can get to install the app. The list includes your regular Android streaming box/stick including the likes of Xiaomi alongside TVs from TCL, Hisense and other brands. Initially, the app was only accessible for owners of Sony Bravia TVs and Chromecast with Google TV.

As reported by 9To5Google, the app seems to have no major restrictions. Any Android TV device with 8.0 Oreo or higher and not an operator-tier device can now access Apple TV from today.

Additionally, Google is not expected to make any kind of announcement on this so you might want to share this with friends who also have Android TV devices.

This definitely comes as good news for Android TV users across the world who have always wanted to watch the several shows produced by Apple. This obviously includes the hit show Ted Lasso whose second season is set to premiere in the next few weeks.