“The earth is breathing…” has been a popular caption all over social media and by now you are probably sick and tired of seeing these posts all over your feed. And yes, people have taken to Twitter or Instagram posting fake photos of how they can spot the graceful Mount Kenya from their windows or balconies.

But what if it was actually true that you can see the mountain all the way from Nairobi? Well, one Nairobi resident, Osman Siddiqi, was lucky enough to spot the mountain all the way from a building in the city and immediately took a photo.

Standing on a seventh-story balcony in One Africa Place along Chiromo Road last month, Osman took his single-lens reflex camera with a telephoto lens and was quick to capture the moment and let everyone know about it.

Mambo #Kenya! I’m going to share a short thread about the Mt Kenya photo that’s been making the rounds today. I was lucky enough to get the view and the shot from my home. Mt Kenya really did most of the work. And to be clear, it is real! https://t.co/Gr8PvRDY57 — Osman Siddiqi (@OsmSiddiqi) April 12, 2020

According to him, he had been able to see Mount Kenya from the balcony before but a lot blurrier than in his latest photo.

“In some sense, this was the laziest photograph ever, and I’m a little sad that all the birds I’ve been photographing that have taken time and effort and patience don’t get nearly as much attention,” Osman said speaking to NPR.

This has even raised the question of whether the ongoing movement restriction policies in Nairobi has helped in clearing the air. Normally, you would expect lots of activities and way too much traffic that have proven to pollute the air with time. After all, the same has been reported in various countries like China.

We're so lucky to have enjoyed this together. Mt Kenya seen through Nairobi against One Africa Place. I mean, what the heck! This is unreal. And how wonderfully majestic, imperious, powerful, resilient? Really reflects the Kenyan spirit as I've come to know it. — Osman Siddiqi (@OsmSiddiqi) April 12, 2020

But Kenyans are well known for drawing humour out of everything, right? So, other than shocking people everywhere, the posts blew up only to later become a meme. So, yeah, that is why you have been seeing this kind of posts a lot lately.

Pyramids of Cairo now visible from Thika road Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/j75bbUpD87 — Kenah (@1kenah) April 13, 2020

The Earth is Breathing …we can see Mt.Kenya behind the White House from Isinya 😂 pic.twitter.com/MBWMUzdI77 — Hustler Nation 2022 ! 👊👊👊 ! (@Uhurunomics) April 13, 2020

The earth is breathing. Corruption very visible this morning. Less pollution in Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/x8j9uvXNye — Waweru (@w_w_ru) April 12, 2020