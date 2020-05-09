Here Are Some of The Cheapest WIFI Packages In Kenya

In this article, we have compiled some of the most affordable and reliable Wifi packages in Kenya. The prices may vary depending on the time you read this article. However, these are the most recent prices.

WiFi Packages in Kenya

Zuku Internet



Zuku offers unlimited internet. Its prices are however not as great as those of Telkom’s. It starts with 5Mbps all the way to 250 Mbps. The only benefit is the addition of a TV and telephone package.

Safaricom Home Fibre

The unlimited Safaricom Home fibre Internet allows you to have fast, reliable and unlimited internet access in your home. However, the internet is only available in some regions. It starts from 5Mbps to 40Mbps.

Telkom Kenya

A Telkom 4G Router – This comes bundled with;

4G SIM card on the home data profile

FREE 10GB data valid for a month

Once the data bundle allocation is exhausted, browsing will be charged at out of bundle rate – Ksh 2/MB

Unused data bundles do not roll over to the next month

If the customer buys another bundle before the expiry of an existing bundle, the bundles will accumulate

Customers on home data will enjoy other services:

• Making calls on-net and off-net – Ksh 4/- per minute

• Sending SMS on-net and off-net – Ksh 1/- per SMS

Faiba Internet



Faiba offers internet for home and business users in Nairobi. Its services, unlike the rest, start from 30 Mbps all the way up to 125 Mbps.

Take your pick.